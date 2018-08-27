3 people arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in College Area

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested three people in College Area Monday following a stolen car pursuit that prompted a lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

SDSU Alert: Police are searching for suspects resulting from a stolen vehicle pursuit near Tony Gwynn Stadium. Please stay clear of the area. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) August 27, 2018

The chase began around 8:15 a.m. near Park Blvd. and Broadway in the East Village area after police ran license plate on a white Toyota Prius and learned that it had been reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver continued onto northbound state Route 163, got onto southbound Interstate 805 near Mesa College, headed east on Interstate 8 and eventually ended up on the campus of San Diego State University, said police. The driver stopped and fled on foot with the two passengers into a canyon near the 5400 block of Montezuma Road, San Diego police Lt. Christian Sharp said.

Hardy Elementary, located on Montezuma Road, was temporarily placed on lockdown during the search for the men. Monday marked the first day of the new year for the school.

Police sent dog units into the canyon, where they found the three men hiding at about 9 a.m., Sharp said. The suspected driver was bitten by a dog during the arrest. The two passengers were taken into custody without incident.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was expected to be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and other crimes. Police were interviewing the passengers to determine if they were involved in any crimes.