× 3 hospitalized following crash involving suspected DUI driver

SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunken driver was arrested after a crash on Interstate 15 in the northern reaches of the San Diego area sent three people to a hospital, including the driver, officials said Monday.

It happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-15 just north of Mission Road in the unincorporated Rainbow community, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The driver of a Toyota Prius collided with another vehicle carrying a driver and a passenger, Doerr said, adding that all three people were transported to Palomar Medical Center and at least one person had major injuries.

No details about the victims were immediately available, and no vehicle description for the victim’s car was immediately available.

The Toyota driver was arrested for DUI, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the collision.