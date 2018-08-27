19 arrested in suspected smuggling attempt

Posted 9:27 PM, August 27, 2018, by

SAN DIEGO — Federal personnel Monday thwarted an attempt to ferry 17 suspected undocumented immigrants into the United States off the coast of San Diego in a small fishing boat.

Alerted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to the presence of the suspicious skiff in the ocean near the international border, the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel intercepted it about 15 miles west of Point Loma about 3:45 a.m., according to Border Patrol officials.

Of the 19 male occupants of the small boat, two were identified as suspected smugglers. The others were immigrants — two from India and the rest from Mexico — believed to be in the United States illegally.

The suspected smugglers, whose names were not released, were taken into custody for questioning and may face human smuggling charges, authorities said.

Related stories