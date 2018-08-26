Sheriff’s deputy injured in North County head-on crash

VISTA, Calif. — A Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on crash with another car in Vista late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on East Vista Way where Foothill Drive turns into Bobier Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Two ambulances were seen at the scene of the crash, along with the deputy’s mangled SUV and and a white Lexus, both of which had extensive damage to their front ends and had to be towed away. A third car was also damaged in the accident.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the deputy suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash, the department said.