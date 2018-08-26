Mom killed in wrong-way crash gets video tribute from ‘The Rock’

SAN DIEGO — Aileen Pizarro, who was killed with her daughter in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 Thursday, was many things.

She was a dedicated mother. She was a passionate therapist. She was also a devoted fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the professional wrestler turned actor.

On Saturday, Pizarro’s 19-year-old son posted to Twitter about his mom’s affection for Johnson, in the hope that he would see it and send a tribute that could potentially be used during the 43-year-old’s funeral.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

On Sunday, the son said on Twitter that Johnson had gotten wind of his request and responded.

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

In a video just over a minute long, Johnson said he turned on his phone to find “a flood” of Tweets about the “devastating loss” Angelo Pizarro and his family were enduring.

Her son was elated by the video, and sent back heartfelt thanks to Johnson. “I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you,” he Tweeted.

Read Lyndsay Winkley’s full story on San Diego Union-Tribune.