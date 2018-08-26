Authorities identify woman fatally shot in Skyline

SAN DIEGO — Police Sunday released the identity of the victim who was fatally in broad daylight in Skyline early Saturday evening.

Officers arrived to the scene at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a 27-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police and paramedics gave life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Sylvanita Widman of San Diego.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that Widman was driving northbound on South Meadowbrook Drive with a friend. She stopped at a red light and got out of her car to approach the driver in the car in front of them. Witnesses say they believe they heard a gunshot and saw a woman collapse in a parking lot.

The gunman left the scene and drove away northbound on Meadowbrook Drive.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his twenties or thirties. He was last scene driving a black Mercedes- Benz coupe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

32.702500 -117.030754