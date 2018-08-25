Woman fatally shot at red light in Skyline

SAN DIEGO — Police say a woman was shot in broad daylight after stopping at a red light and approaching another car in Skyline early Saturday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive around 5:30 p.m. and found a 27-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police and then paramedics tried to save the woman’s life, but she died about an hour later at a local hospital.

Witnesses told homicide investigators that the woman had been driving northbound on South Meadowbrook with a companion when she stopped at a red light. The victim got out of her car and walked up to another vehicle that was stopped in front of her. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the woman stumble backwards from the car, collapsing into a parking lot, police said.

The second car then drove off on Meadowbrook Drive. The driver was described as a black man in his twenties or thirties in a black, two-door Mercedes Benz.

An investigation into the shooting continued into Saturday evening. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.