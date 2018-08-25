Ride service for kids arrives in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new ride service designed specifically for kids launches in the San Diego area this week.

HopSkipDrive, a product of three mothers of busy kids, began in 2016. The ride service has already been implemented in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver. The company offers users school pick-up, drop-off or extracurricular rides for their child.

Cofounder and CEO Joanna McFarland joined FOX 5 Morning News Friday to discuss the ride service.

"It's all about safety," McFarland said. "Safety before the ride, during the ride and behind the scenes."

Families are matched up with CareDrivers, people hired to safely transport your children from point A to point B.

The company requires drivers to have at least five years of caregiving experience and a clean driving record. As further assurance to worried parents, drivers are also screened by a "highly selective" certification process. This process includes fingerprinting, background checks and registration with California's authorized screening program, known as TrustLine. Through HopSkipDrive's website or app, parents are able to track their children along the way.

In the four years since the service began, it has provided kids with hundreds of thousands of rides, according to McFarland.

Up to 1,000 San Diego families have already signed up for the service. Many have been waiting two years for the company to launch in the region, HopSkipDrive stated.