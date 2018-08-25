Four rushed to hospitals after crash possibly caused by loose dog

SAN DIEGO — Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a crash on a freeway near downtown, possible caused by a loose dog.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received word just after 10:30 a.m. that a collision had occurred between a Dodge Ram pickup and a white sedan on westbound state Route 94 near 25th Street.

The cars had swerved to avoid a dog in traffic lanes, and at least two people were injured and possibly trapped, dispatchers were told.

Responding fire crews realized a third car, on the right shoulder of Route 94 near Interstate 5, had also been involved in the same incident, and launched a rescue operation for that car’s occupants as well, according to a CHP dispatch log.

A total of four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.