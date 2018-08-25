2 people dead, multiple injuries in Texas train crash

FT. WORTH, Texas — A deadly train crash killed two people and left two others in critical condition Saturday afternoon, said Texas authorities.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon in Ft. Worth, Texas, according to Dallas Morning News.

Early reports indicate the truck exploded upon impact, killing the two victims inside, Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl told Dallas Morning News.

We are working w/ @DART_PD & @ArlingtonTxFire on a fatal train crash involving a TRE train in 12700 block of Calloway Cemetery Road. There are 2 deceased persons inside a commercial truck. Some passengers on the train were injured and sent to area hospitals. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/e41Nh32iFk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 25, 2018

As many as eleven people on the train were hospitalized following the crash. Two people in critical condition and three others with serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Up to 30 other passengers were treated at the scene for bumps and bruises before being transported to another TRE station, Dallas Morning News reported.

Final Update: 2 DOS (from the truck). 11 patients to area hospitals: 2 RED, 3 YELLOW, 6 GREEN ~30 others treated and released. Transported to safe area off scene by MedStar AMBUS and The T arranged to transport them to their destinations. — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) August 25, 2018

It is still unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.