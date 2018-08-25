2 people dead, multiple injuries in Texas train crash

FT. WORTH, Texas — A deadly train crash killed two people and left two others in critical condition Saturday afternoon, said Texas authorities.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a Trinity Railway Express train Saturday afternoon in Ft. Worth, Texas, according to Dallas Morning News.
Early reports indicate the truck exploded upon impact, killing the two victims inside, Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl told Dallas Morning News.
As many as eleven people on the train were hospitalized following the crash. Two people in critical condition and three others with serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Up to 30 other passengers were treated at the scene for bumps and bruises before being transported to another TRE station, Dallas Morning News reported.
It is still unclear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.