Walmart shoplifting suspects arrested after pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two men suspected of shoplifting were arrested Friday night following a pursuit.

Shortly after 6 p.m., security employees at the Walmart on College Avenue approached two men suspected of shoplifting, according to San Diego Police Lt. Ramsay. Police say at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and the two men got into a car.

About an hour later, authorities found the suspects’ car and chased it across several freeways and city streets. The pursuit ended on westbound state Route 52 near Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta and the two suspects were taken into custody.