1 killed in fiery tanker truck crash on LA freeway

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — One person was killed when a tanker truck crashed and burst into flames in Hawthorne Friday morning, prompting officials to close the 105 Freeway in both directions.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log, KTLA reported.

The fuel tanker and another vehicle were involved in a collision and ended up in the center divider, the CHP stated.

At some point, the tanker truck burst into flames creating a fireball on the westbound 105 Freeway.

One person was killed in the crash, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

It was unclear if the fatality involved a person in the tanker truck or the other vehicle.

Officials were forced to shut down the freeway in both directions as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was also impacting the train tracks that run along the freeway.

There was no immediate word on any injuries caused by the crash.

