SDPD searching for missing man with dementia and schizophrenia

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police Friday are seeking public help to find a 73-year-old man with dementia who disappeared from his home Thursday.

Lynn Allan was last seen at 2:00 p.m. at his residence located at 1346 Privado Place, SDPD said.

He has Stage 3 dementia, diabetes, schizophrenia and requires medication for other medical conditions.

Allan is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds. He uses a cane to walk and was last seen dressed in a black t-shirt, grey pants with a pink stripe and brown shoes.

Anyone who finds Allan was asked to call San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.