San Diego gas prices see largest increase since May

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since May 15 Friday, rising nine-tenths of a cent to $3.596 after dropping one-tenth of a cent for three consecutive days.

The average price is 1 cent higher than one week ago and 61.1 cents more than one year ago but 2.4 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 47.4 cents since the start of the year.

The average price had changed by one-tenth of a cent five of the previous six days. It also dropped one-tenth of a cent on Saturday and rose one- tenth of a cent on Monday.