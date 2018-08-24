Open land fire at Camp Pendleton nears full containment

CAMP PENDLETON — A brush fire that spread across open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton was 75 percent contained Friday, authorities reported.

The blaze at the northern San Diego County Marine Corps station, which was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. Thursday, prompted a closure of Basilone Road but posed no reported structural threats. Basilone Road was reopened around 2:30 a.m.

By 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the flames had scorched roughly 60 acres and military and civilian firefighters had the burn area about 30 percent contained, officials said.

As of 2:30 a.m., crews had the 60-acre burn area about 75 percent contained, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.