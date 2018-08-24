Missouri mother accused of selling disabled daughter for sex

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Missouri mother who police say let men have sex with her daughter, who authorities say has the mental abilities of a 2- or 3-year-old, in exchange for drugs and money was charged Tuesday, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Renee M. Collins, 49, faces charges of sex trafficking and child endangerment, while her boyfriend, 44-year-old William A. Thomas Jr. was charged with first-degree rape.

On July 7 the FBI alerted Columbia police after receiving an anonymous tip that a minor was being left in a Welcome Inn hotel room with strange men for long periods of time, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities say the young victim also has cerebral palsy, autism, is partially deaf and uses corrective leg braces.

A witness told investigators that the girl, who is now in protective custody, talked about the “bad men” and described the sexual activity that took place inside the room, according to the paper.

The witness also said that two men had offered cocaine to Collins if she would let them have sex with her daughter, according to the Missourian.

A cash-only bond of $200,000 was set for both Collins and Thomas Jr.