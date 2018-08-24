Argument leads to stabbing at smoke shop

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed following an argument inside a Rolando smoke shop Friday night, according to police.

Around 6 p.m., two inside the La Mesa Smoke Shop at 7000 El Cajon Boulevard got into an argument, which turned into a fight. The store owner intervened and saw one of the men had been stabbed in the left side of his chest. The other man left the store.

The store owner took the victim, a 28-year-old man, to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-20s, approximately 5-6,” 130 pounds and with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball hat, a gray short-sleeve shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.