‘I lost it’: Family loses mother, daughter in wrong-way freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — Family members say the 43-year-old San Diego woman and 12-year-old girl killed by a teen driving the wrong way on Interstate 805 Thursday are mother and daughter Aileen and Aryana Pizarro.

Pizarro’s son identified Aileen and her daughter in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune. The two lived in the College Area and Aileen was a marriage and family therapist. Aryana was set to start seventh grade on Monday, Dominic Pizarro said.

The mother and daughter were headed to Orange County when 18-year-old Carmel Valley resident Trevor Heitmann, a popular YouTube personality known as “McSkillet,” hit them head-on as he sped down the highway in the wrong direction in a 2014 McLaren sports car.

When they didn’t return from their trip, 19-year-old brother Angelo Pizarro started to Google around for information about crashes on the freeways where they might have traveled, Dominic said.

He found news of the fiery crash. Later, a CHP officer knocked on the door of the Pizarro family home.

The teen called his older brother — who was out of state, driving back from a trip — and gave him the stunning news.

“I lost it,” Dominic Pizarro said Friday as he drove back to San Diego with his grandfather.

An Air Force Reservist who is starting work on his masters degree, he said he’d last seen and hugged his mom and sister last week, before leaving on a trip with his grandfather, who also lives at the family home.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and additional expenses.

