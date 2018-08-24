Head-on crash shuts down North County road, sends 3 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — Three people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital after a crash that shut down all lanes on a major thoroughfare in Poway late Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Poway Road, where all lanes were closed between Highway 67 and Espola Road.

Crash has all lanes shutdown in both directions in #Poway on Poway Rd EB between Espola Rd and Hwy 67 #SDtraffic https://t.co/m44DG45MF1 — TTWN San Diego (@TotalTrafficSD) August 24, 2018

Just before 2 p.m., the driver of a red car was headed east on Poway when they crossed in front of a white car headed the opposite direction, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The two met in a violent collision.

When rescuers arrived, the driver of the red car was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter. A mother and her young child from the white car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Officials said they were investigating distracted driving as a potential cause of the crash.