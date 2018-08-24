Head-on crash shuts down North County road, sends 3 to hospital

SAN DIEGO — Three people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital after a crash that shut down all lanes on a major thoroughfare in Poway late Friday afternoon.
The accident happened on Poway Road, where all lanes were closed between Highway 67 and Espola Road.
Just before 2 p.m., the driver of a red car was headed east on Poway when they crossed in front of a white car headed the opposite direction, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The two met in a violent collision.
When rescuers arrived, the driver of the red car was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter. A mother and her young child from the white car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Officials said they were investigating distracted driving as a potential cause of the crash.