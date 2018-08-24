Catholic school mom, boyfriend face prison time for selling drugs to minors

SAN DIEGO — A woman — the mother of a Cathedral Catholic High School student — is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the San Diego Central Courthouse for selling prescription drugs to minors and giving them marijuana to sell.

Kimberly Dawn Quach, 49, pleaded guilty in May to five felony charges, including furnishing Xanax to a minor. She faces between eight years and 11 years, eight months in prison.

Quach’s live-in companion, William Sipperley III, 50, is also set to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty to using a minor to transport or sell marijuana and furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 years old. Sipperley faces between six and 10 years in prison.

Quach was arrested last year after police said she sold or offered the controlled substance suboxone, a prescription opiate, and Xanax to minors over a nine-month period beginning Jan. 1, 2017. Quach also gave at least 10 teens marijuana to sell, package or transport, according to police, who said Cathedral Catholic students regularly smoked cannabis that Sipperley grew at the couple’s home on Aster Meadows Place in Carmel Valley.

One detective said Quach had as many as 70 teenage clients at Cathedral Catholic and other schools.

Quach also gave suboxone to one of her daughter’s friends after the girl complained of pain, authorities said.

During a search of Quach’s home, police found large containers of marijuana, plant food, grow lights and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.