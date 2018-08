SAN DIEGO — Power was restored for nearly 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the East County after an outage lasted over an hour, the utility said.

The outage was reported around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, affecting 2,951 customers in the communities of Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon, Santee and Carlton Hills, SDG&E spokeswoman Sabra Lattos said.

Power was restored for all customers just before 10:30 p.m., Lattos said.

The cause was animal contact with a power line, Lattos said.