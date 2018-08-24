× Agents find $57K of drugs strapped to man at border

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents arrested a 60-year-old man suspected of smuggling heroin through the San Ysidro East border crossing on Wednesday evening.

A K-9 team at the San Diego port alerted agents to the man around 4 p.m., while screening travelers in line at the pedestrian crossing.

While agents were patting down the man, a U.S. citizen, they discovered two packages strapped to his chest. Border Patrol officials later identified the packages as heroin weighing over five pounds, with an estimated $57,000 in street value.

“Customs and Border Patrol utilizes a layered enforcement approach at our ports of entry,” said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Pete Flores. “CBP canine teams are one of the many layers we rely on when combating narcotic and human smuggling.”