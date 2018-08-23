Wreckage of ‘missing’ plane possibly located north of Alpine

SAN DIEGO – The wreckage of a small plane reported missing Wednesday night may have been found in the rural area north of Alpine, officials said Thursday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew started searching for the plane around 8:45 p.m. when they received a report that it did not return to Gillespie Field.

“A single-engine Champion CH7B was reported overdue at Gillespie Field last night,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. “The pilot had departed from Gillespie and planned to return there.”

The crew found debris, likely from the missing plane, around 1:30 a.m. in a rural area with trees. The terrain caused crews to delay the recovery effort until the sun comes up Thursday.

Officials did not release any other details.