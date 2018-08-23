× Support the Girls

Critics are praising this Andrew Bujalski (Computer Chess, Funny Ha Ha) film, and it baffles me (and my wife). I have the same complaint with some Richard Linklater films (Everybody Wants Some was dreadful). It may feel authentic, but you generally don’t care about the people and scenarios taking place.

The cleverly titled Support the Girls (get it?) deals with a Hooters type of sports bar called Double Whammies. Manager Lisa (Regina Hall) is an interesting, and likable character. That is, until we watch as she makes dumb decision after dumb decision.

The movie starts with her interviewing a bunch of girls at once. They’re told the rules, and during the interview…one of the other waitresses takes over, because Lisa has to deal with a burglar that’s stuck in the ceiling. That’s the first of her many bad decisions. The next is when she recognizes the burglar as the cook’s cousin, and doesn’t report that. She does fire the cook, but later in the movie (spoiler alert ahead), contacts him about breaking in to return money into the safe that she had on her. Yeah, it’s confusing as to why either of those characters would do either of those things, or why they’d do it while the place is open for a big boxing match.

The waitresses are sometimes interesting to watch, as they deal with flirty patrons and sometimes chauvinistic attitudes in the workplace (Hailey Lu Richardson and Shayna McHayle give two good performances). Yet you can get that just going to your local sports bar and watching them deal with drunk or loud patrons. You don’t need to sit through a movie for that.

Lisa decides to have a fundraising car wash for one of the waitresses that ran over her abusive boyfriend with her car, and desperately needs a lawyer. That’s a nice gesture, but how is she not aware of the insurance implications if someone gets hurt at a car wash? What about the fact that you’re asking waitresses to work it for free, including some that haven’t officially been hired. And we’re supposed to hate the southern, doofus dude (James LeGros) that owns the place and shows up with a boat in tow, demanding to know what’s going on. It’s a legitimate question, considering it’s his business and Lisa is doing this without his knowledge.

My wife and I couldn’t figure out why the boss then wants Lisa to come with him to the bank (with the car wash money, which she had intended to give to an employee). That car ride goes south quick.

This needed a coherent narrative, and more interesting characters. There’s a lesbian patron that’s always around, saying and doing annoying things. There are waitresses that are obviously tired of their jobs. There are customers that are rude or just plain indifferent.

Now, watching the talented Regina Hall work this type of job, could’ve been interesting. She’s juggling around flakey employees, and with a smile on her face as she deals with angry customers. One waitress might call to say she can’t work because she needs a babysitter, and the manager tries to get her one. It just felt like a lot of this was ad-libbed, and that doesn’t always work.

Since this all takes place in a two-day period, the biggest dilemma is the big fight that patrons are there to see. The cable has gone out (because of the burglar breaking something while rummaging around in the ceiling), and they’re getting antsy. Even a sexy dance on the bar doesn’t seem to be calming nerves.

There are some mildly amusing things brought up, but they’re only slightly interesting. One of which is how the owner only wants one woman of color working on the floor at a time. That sounds horrifically racist, except that in San Diego years ago, there was a strip club sued for having a similar policy. So you can see the point a dingbat owner/manager might have about wanting a variety of different ethnicities of attractive waitresses for the clientele to ogle. I’m sure that same owner would have a similar rule about flat-chested women. Learning more about what he expects from his employees is a route the writer/director could’ve taken. All we know is that Lisa is quick to throw out a customer if he disrespects one of the girls.

When we see women “auditioning” for jobs, it doesn’t seem believable that it’s as a group (we later see another, more successful business doing the same thing). I suppose getting a job at a sports bar is like auditioning for a chorus line. Who knew?

That doesn’t mean this doesn’t have a few good scenes. One that I loved was when Lisa has to deal with the employee staying at her house, who she raised the money for. That was done brilliantly.

This whole thing just feels so pointless (and plotless). It’s mumblecore crap.

1 ½ stars out of 5.