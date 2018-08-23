Exotic sports car slams through elementary school gate

SAN DIEGO — The driver of an exotic sports car smashed through a gate at an elementary school in Carmel Valley Thursday evening before speeding off and evading capture.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Ashley Falls Elementary School, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses say after the driver of a black McLaren slammed through the gate, he got out of the car and smashed a window on a school building.

One witness told FOX 5 he was nearly hit by the car as it sped out of the campus parking lot. No one was injured.

Investigators said they have identified the sports car driver and are looking into several other incidents involving the car.

California Highway Patrol investigators were at the school Thursday night, but officials did not say whether the incident was related to a fiery crash that killed three people approximately thirty minutes later on Interstate 805.