Residents demand change after cliff collapse along Del Mar train tracks

DEL MAR, Calif. — Residents in Del Mar are voicing concerns about the safety of an Amtrak line along the bluffs in Del Mar after a cliff collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

The portion of collapsed cliffside was spotted near 11th Street in Del Mar.

The closure impacted Trains 785 and 580, the service said on Twitter. North County Transit announced that all rides for the rest of the night would be delayed by at least an hour.

“If anyone was walking on the west side of the tracks or down below, that would have been game over,” Frank Stonebanks, founder of Citizens for Access to Del Mar Beach Bluffs and Trails, told FOX 5.

Stonebanks says he submitted a petition to the City of Del Mar two years ago to move the tracks further inland. He believes moving the track would give beachgoers and surfers, like local Devin Snider, better access to the water below.

“If this was actually a public access point and there was a legitimate trail that went down there that maybe had a railing, maybe had some carved out steps -- things like that -- it would make it a lot safer,” Snider told FOX 5.

Currently, in order to access a two-and-a-half mile stretch of beach in Del Mar, people cross the tracks illegally. Stonebanks said he was fined $400 dollars after he was caught crossing.

In the 1940s, heavy rain caused a train in Del Mar to derail on the bluffs, according to Larry Brooks with the Del Mar Historical Society.

“It’s just a matter of time before what happened in the 1940s happens again when a train went right into the ocean,” Stonebanks said. “You won’t be reading about a 50-foot section of bluff going into the ocean. You’ll be reading about the Pacific Surfliner going in and 50 people killed.”

Stephen Fordham, the Director of Railroad Engineering, told Fox 5 that beachgoers who trespass over the bluff are contributing to its erosion. Fordham said, while there are a nuber of projects already in place to help prevent erosion, there are currently no plans in place to move the tracks. Forham said that would be a multi-billion dollar project, and would require collaboration between local, state, and federal entities.

Stonebanks said he plans to continue to present his concerns at upcoming Del Mar City Council meetings.