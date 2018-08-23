× Photos released in $250K jewelry heist

SAN DIEGO — Investigators released surveillance photos showing one of the men who stole more than $250,000 from a San Diego home.

The burglary at a home in the Mount Soledad area took place on June 16 and resulted in the loss of a number of large and distinctive jewelry pieces, officials said.

On surveillance video, the burglars’ vehicle can be seen arriving at the residence in a late model Nissan Rogue. One man got out of the front passenger’s seat wearing dark clothing. The burglar then used a tool to pry open the front door, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone who might be able to identify the perpetrators is asked to call the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.