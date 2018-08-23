Navy ends search for missing sailor from USS Lake Erie

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Navy and Coast Guard assets suspended search and rescue operations Wednesday evening after an extensive four-day search failed to find a sailor reported missing from USS Lake Erie (CG 70) earlier in the week.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family during this difficult time,” said Capt. Christine O’Connell, commanding officer of Lake Erie. “Losing a shipmate is devastating and felt by our entire crew. We will continue to support the family in any way we can.”

The Lake Erie crew started searching for the man Sunday at 7 a.m. after the sailor did not report for duty and several attempts to locate the sailor aboard the ship were unsuccessful.

Seven U.S. Navy ships along with multiple Navy and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) aircraft, including Navy MH-60 helicopters and E-2 Hawkeye, Coast Guard C-27 Spartans and MH-60 Jayhawk, and a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol aircraft, searched more than 16,550 square nautical miles of open water. Lake Erie served as on-scene commander and USCG District 11 as mission coordinator throughout the operation.

The ship was conducting training operations with John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group (JCS CSG) in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The incident remains under investigation.

Earlier in the week, the mother of a naval officer who she said was reported missing off the coast of San Diego pleaded with the Navy to give her information.

Alicia McCalla posted a video to Facebook Tuesday stating that her son Lt. j.g. Asante McCalla was missing from the USS Lake Erie. She said three members of the military told their family on Sunday that he was missing, but hadn’t provided any details since.

McCalla said she had only received updates by reading newspaper articles.

“Facebook friends, I need you to help me find out what has happened to my child,” McCalla said. “I need updates from someone in a position of power to let me know what they’ve done to find child.”

“If you’re out there can you send some prayers up to bring my baby boy home,” she said.

FOX 5 reached out to McCalla Thursday to find out if she was contacted.