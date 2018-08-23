Man stabbed by four people after trying to bike away from park

SAN DIEGO – A 33-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when he was stabbed by a group of four people following an argument in the Teralta West area, police said.

It happened shortly after 12:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Orange Avenue located near Teralta Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was riding his bike through Teralta Park when a group of men and women started a verbal argument with him, Heims said. The man continued to ride the bike through the park and exited onto Orange Avenue.

The group got into a black four-door sedan and followed the victim before getting out of the car in the 4000 block of Orange Avenue and starting another verbal argument with the victim, Heims said. One of the men in the group hit the victim, knocking him off the bike, and the group of four people stabbed the victim nine times, Heims said.

The group then got into the sedan and drove away eastbound on Orange Avenue, Heims said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the incident.