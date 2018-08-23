Fatal 8-car crash closes all lanes on northbound 805

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans closed all lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 805 during rush hour Thursday after a multi-car crash that killed three people.

Flames were seen leaping from at least one vehicle after the collision in the Sorrento Valley area, near University City and La Jolla.

Eight cars were involved in the crash and at least 18 people were injured and taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Three people were killed, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

#BREAKING 3 people are confirmed dead in what witnesses are calling a wrong-way crash on Northbound 805. pic.twitter.com/QeMX7NF6H2 — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) August 24, 2018

Witnesses reported a wrong-way driver speeding along a stretch of highway near the site of the crash shortly before the accident, California Highway Patrol told FOX 5.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.