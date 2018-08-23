× Cop killer granted parole again

SAN DIEGO — A man who was 17 when he killed a San Diego police officer in 1978 was granted parole Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officer Archie Buggs, 30, was shot four times after he stopped a car driven by Jesus Cecena, a gang member in the Skyline neighborhood. Cecena fired five times at Buggs, then paused, walked toward the fallen officer and fired a final bullet into his head at point-blank range. Buggs died on the street, his hand still on his service revolver.

By law, there are now 120 days for an administrative review of the grant to take place. The decision would then go to Governor Jerry Brown, who can uphold, reverse or modify the grant.

Cecena was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1979 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since Cecena was a teenager at the time of the murder, his sentence was reduced to seven years to life in 1982.

A change in the law in 2014 made Cecena eligible to receive Youthful Offender Consideration at his parole hearings.

He was previously granted parole in 2014, 2015 and 2017, but each time Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the grant after the San Diego County District Attorney objected.