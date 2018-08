× Trees burn along I-15 near SDCCU Stadium

SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire burned near Interstate 15 near the SDCCU Stadium Thursday morning.

The fire which burned trees was reported around 5:10 a.m. along I-15, near Interstate 8. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews quicked extinguished the flames.

The southbound on-ramp on I-15 at Friars Road was temporarily closed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.