2 people aboard plane that crashed north of Alpine: FAA

SAN DIEGO — Two people were aboard a small plane that crashed in the rural San Diego County mountains, officials said Thursday.

The wreckage of a single-engine Champion CH7B was found northeast of Alpine, a federal aviation official said.

“Search crews found the aircraft wreckage this morning in rough terrain about 17 miles northeast of the airport,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew started searching for the plane around 8:45 p.m. when they received a report that it did not return to Gillespie Field.

The crew found debris from the aircraft around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The rough terrain caused crews to delay the recovery effort until the sun came up.

Gregor said two people were aboard the aircraft, but did not provide any other details about them.

The Federal Aviation Association and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating probable cause for the accident.