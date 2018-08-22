Train tracks closed by Del Mar cliff collapse

DEL MAR, Calif. — Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner closed service between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley after reports of a cliff collapse in the Del Mar area Wednesday, the train service announced on Twitter.
The closure would affect Trains 785 and 580, the service said.
There was no immediate timetable released for the tracks reopening and North County Transit announced that all rides for the rest of the day would be delayed by at least an hour.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.959489 -117.265315