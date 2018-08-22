Train tracks closed by Del Mar cliff collapse

DEL MAR, Calif. — Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner closed service between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley after reports of a cliff collapse in the Del Mar area Wednesday, the train service announced on Twitter.

ALERT: Tracks are closed btwn #SolanaBeach & #SorrentoValley due to a report of a cliff collapsing in the Del Mar area near the tracks. Maintenance crews are en route to inspect the tracks. Trains 785 & 580 will be affected. Delays unknown, updates to follow. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) August 22, 2018

The closure would affect Trains 785 and 580, the service said.

There was no immediate timetable released for the tracks reopening and North County Transit announced that all rides for the rest of the day would be delayed by at least an hour.

#NCTDAlert: At this time ALL COASTER service is expected to be delayed for a minimum of 1 hour for the remainder of the day. We will keep passengers posted as information becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/W54Zdecxvy — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) August 22, 2018

