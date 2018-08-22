Tests show bacteria contamination at Coronado beach

SAN DIEGO – Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the water at North Beach in Coronado after samples taken on Monday showed high bacteria counts.

Warning signs were posted Monday at the beach, which is in front of Sunset Park and just south of Dog Beach.

The results come from the city’s regularly scheduled ocean water sampling. The County Department of Environmental Health issued the advisory after test showed the water was contaminated with enterococcus bacteria.

Unhealthy levels of bacteria were not detected in samples collected over the past three weeks, health officials said.

The city will continue test the water for bacteria until samples indicate the water is safe again for recreational use.

Because of the contamination at North Beach, wokers took non-scheduled water samples at two locations at Central Beach on Tuesday. Those samples are still being tested.

32.686163 -117.192534