SDPD officers use opioid antidote to save man’s life during overdose

SAN DIEGO — Police officers in Serra Mesa Wednesday administered Narcan to save the life of a man was overdosing on heroin, marking the fourth successful use of the medication since patrol personnel were supplied with it last month.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers searched a canyon near the 2300 block of Palm Avenue and found a man who was unconscious and turning purple, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk. After officers determined the man’s symptoms were due to an opioid overdose, they began CPR and treated him with the nasal spray. One minute later, the man regained consciousness, sat up and was taken to a hospital.

Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, counteracts respiratory failure and other ailments in someone who has taken a life-threatening amount of opiate, such as heroin.

Great job by officers in Southern Division yesterday. Officers administered Narcan to a person suffering from an opioid overdose, saving his life. The patient was transported by paramedics to the hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/EQOKDfu4lA — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 22, 2018