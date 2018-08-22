San Diegans in Hawaii prepare to face Hurricane Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWAII -- As Hurricane Lane bears down on the Hawaiian Islands, several San Diegans there are bracing for the worst.

The category 4 storm is expected to make landfall on the Big Island of Hawaii Wednesday night.

“It’ll get here. When? We don’t know,” Ronnie Seno, a former San Diego resident who now lives near Kona told FOX 5.

Seno says that all around the island, people are preparing: “Some of the stores are boarding up, some store are closed ... And as I look at the sky, it’s very, very dark."

David Levi, a La Jolla Jeweler, is vacationing one island over on Maui. He and his family are staying at the Grand Wailea resort.

“Things are kind of changing by the hour here,” Levi said. “We all got messages on our cell phone at 4 or 5 in the morning saying 'Hurricane Warning,' ... The hotels are very well-prepared. They’re trying to keep guests as calm as possible. They’ve told us they’ll put us all in the ballroom if something happens.”

Levi told FOX 5 he had hoped to get out of the chaos and go home, but wasn't having any luck.

“I’ve tried calling Hawaiian Airlines since yesterday and they will not answer the phone. When I look online, all flights are full, so in a way I kind of feel like I’m stuck,” he said.

And over in Honolulu on Oahu, former FOX 5 intern Jobeth Devera is preparing as well.

“People were leaving work early to hurry up and get gas in their cars,” Devera said. “I went to Target and all the water was gone, all the bread was gone, bananas were gone, the fuel, lighters, the gas, the portable gas stoves were gone. Everything was gone."

Hawaii is no stranger to hurricanes, but in most cases storms either pass right by or dissipate. Lane will be the first to actually hit or come very close to the islands in decades.

“For a lot of people it’s kind of hitting home," Devera said. "It’s too close for comfort."