‘Nothing illegal about being poor’: Duncan Hunter maintains innocence

SAN DIEGO -- California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter on Wednesday denied the charges he and his wife, Margaret, face relating to their alleged misuse of his congressional campaign funds, a day after a 47-page indictment on the matter was unsealed.

The Hunters are accused of using campaign funds to pay personal bills big and small, from luxury vacations to kids' school lunches and delinquent family dentistry bills, according to the indictment.

After a fundraising fishing trip in Point Loma Wednesday, Hunter told FOX 5 that the charges against him were unfounded and politically motivated.

Asked about the indictment's claim that the Hunters overdrew their personal bank accounts more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period, resulting in $37,761 in "overdraft" and "insufficient funds" bank fees, the congressman said, "There's nothing illegal about being poor." Hunter also emphasized his wife's role in managing the family's finances.

The congressman continued to describe the accusations of misconduct as, "leftist, government folks throwing allegations at me."

"I've done nothing wrong," he told FOX 5.

Hunter did not point to specific evidence that the prosecution was politically motivated, but did emphasize the case's proximity to his midterm race for re-election against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

On Tuesday, when asked about the allegations that Hunter's team raised about two prosecutors on the case attending a Clinton campaign event, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the charging decision was made by US Attorney Adam Braverman, who was appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican.

Hunter, who represents most of East County, was one of President Donald Trump's earliest supporters in Congress.