Mother, daughter accused of depositing stolen checks made out to ‘Donald Trump’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and daughter are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman by forging checks - made out to "Donald Trump."

Tamika Brewster and her daughter, Teriqka Brewster, stole $3,600 from Jessie Williams, 89, by forging checks that were stolen from the victim's room at the Trezevant Manor Retirement Home in June, according to police. The mother-daughter duo were arrested Monday.

Williams told police one or both of the suspects were part of a cleaning crew.

"Trezevant is aware of this unfortunate event. Our security personnel are working with the proper authorities to resolve this case. The individuals arrested are not employed by Trezevant," retirement home officials stated.

Teriqka deposited the checks into her mom's account at a Bank of America ATM, police said. The checks were made out to "Donald Trump."

The bank flagged the bizarre deposits and called Williams. That's when she found blank checks missing from her checkbook.

The mother and daughter have bonded out of jail and were in court on Tuesday. Both women face theft and forgery charges.