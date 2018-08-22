Mom on quest to save lives after son dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - With students returning to school, a local mother encourages other parents to get their children’s heart checked.

Rhina Paredes-Greeson cofounded the Eric Paredes Save-A-Life Foundation after her 15-year-old son suddenly died.

Paredes-Greeson went to a doctor’s appointment, left her son at home and 20 minutes later, her husband came home to find their son collapsed on the kitchen floor. Eric had suffered cardiac arrest and died.

Eric had appeared to be a healthy teenager who played football and wrestled. After his death, his family learned of the warning signs of childhood heart issues.

Paredes-Greeson said looking back, Eric had shortness of breath and doctors gave him an inhaler. They did not get an EKG which could have discovered the life-threatening issue.

Now, Eric’s mother is warning other parents and children of the warning signs, including dizziness, irregular heartbeat, and hosts annual heart screenings. She pointed out that annual physicals don't cover heart screenings.

There’s a free youth heart screening Sunday at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista.