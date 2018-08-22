La Mesa school issues warning after man approaches girl walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- Schools in La Mesa are warning parents after a student was approached by a stranger on her way to school Tuesday morning.

The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District told FOX 5 a Parkway Middle School student was walking near the intersection of Gregory Street and Henderson Drive when a man in a green four-door car, who claimed to be a neighbor, drove up and asked if she wanted a ride. After she said no the man allegedly said he often sees her walking and asked again if she wanted a ride, to which she said no.

The man drove away and the girl went straight to school where she told trusted adults what happened. Not long after, both middle and elementary parents got a notification.

“Just said be cautious. Be on the lookout for somebody in a green vehicle. I think with brown hair in their 30s,” parent Dave Canon said. “My wife and I just picked up our daughter from school and we’re having that talk about strangers and making sure you’re aware."

Parents told FOX 5 they have been happy with the schools' response.

“This morning they had extra people out here at this intersection making sure that nothing was going on, so that was good,” Canon said.

The ordeal is giving both moms and dads the opportunity to teach their kids a valuable lesson.

"It’s hard being a parent right now but at the same time I think kids should be able to learn to ride their bikes and go to school and I think you just have to go over safety and teach them how to be smart. Sounds like this kid knew how to be smart,” parent Cristina Gilleon said.

School officials said the encounter was reported to police. FOX 5 reached out to the La Mesa Police Department and are still waiting to hear back.