Inmate found dead at San Diego Central Jail

SAN DIEGO — Investigators sought Wednesday to determine what led to the death of an inmate at the San Diego Central Jail.

Deputies found the 36-year-old man unresponsive inside his cell around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He did not appear to be injured,” Lt. Rich Williams said. “CPR was initiated, but he did not regain consciousness.”

The man, who was in custody on suspicion of drug offenses, was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m., the lieutenant said. The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death. His name was withheld pending family notification.