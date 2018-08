× Hot air balloon lands near Rancho Penasquitos homes

SAN DIEGO — A hot air balloon landed in a field near homes in Rancho Penasquitos Wednesday night.

The balloon landed safely around 7:20 p.m. near the 12900 block of Texana Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It’s unclear why the balloon was forced to land.

Video from a FOX 5 viewer shows the balloon flying very close to homes near Sundance Avenue and Thunderhead Street.

No one was injured.