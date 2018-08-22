Fire burns through roof of building in Los Angeles, blocks from Staples Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A building in downtown Los Angeles caught fire Wednesday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters.

The blaze started about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Margo Street, about four blocks from Staples Center, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Pallets inside the structure were contributing to heavy smoke and fire.

KTLA's helicopter showed video of flames burning through the roof of the commercial structure.

More than 90 firefighters were battling the blaze, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters who had been positioned on the roof were being removed as officials move toward a defensive operation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.