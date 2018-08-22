Girl, 3, hospitalized after fall from second-story window

SAN DIEGO – A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries sustained when she fell from a second-story window in the University City area, police said.

It happened shortly before 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at a complex on Lebon Drive located off Nobel Drive, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The child fell backward through the window screen of an open second-story window and was transported to a hospital, Bourasa said.

The extent of the child’s injuries were not immediately available.

Department officers were investigating the incident.

This is the second child to fall from a window in the University City area since mid-July.

A 2-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell from a fourth-floor window at an apartment complex at the Garden Communities complex located in the 9100 block of Judicial Drive.

The girl reportedly leaned against a screen, which gave way, and she fell through the open window onto the concrete below, Bourasa said.