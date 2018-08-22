× All Orchard Supply Hardware stores to close

SAN DIEGO – Orchard Supply Hardware, a do-it-yourself chain, will close all store locations by the end of the year.

The San Jose-based company, owned by Lowe’s, has 4,000 employees and has nearly 100 stores in California, Oregon and Florida.

There are two San Diego stores, one in San Marcos and the other in San Carlos.

In 2013, Orchard filed for bankruptcy protection in a bid to preserve its iconic name while turning over most of its stores to Lowe’s, Mercury News reported.

Store liquidations are scheduled to begin Thursday.

The company’s management will be releasing an official statement later Wednesday.