Trump endorses SoCal candidates; opponents fire back

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – President Donald Trump Monday evening tweeted an endorsement of state Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey’s bid for a congressional seat in San Diego and Orange counties.

“@DianeHarkey is an extraordinary woman of great accomplishment & potential,” Trump tweeted at 6:46 p.m. “She is running as a very popular Republican for the Congressional seat of my friend Darrell Issa-with his complete support. Diane is strong on crime, loves our Military & Vets-has my total Endorsement!”

Nine minutes later, Harkey’s Democratic opponent in the 49th Congressional District race, environmental attorney Mike Levin, tweeted, “No surprise that @realDonaldTrump, an expert in failed real estate scams, would endorse my opponent @DianeHarkey, whose campaigns have been funded by a Ponzi Scheme.”

Trump tweeted praise of Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox later Monday.

“I am hearing so many great things about the Republican Party’s California Gubernatorial Candidate, John Cox,” Trump tweeted at 8:53 p.m. “He is a very successful businessman who is tired of high Taxes & Crime. He will Make California Great Again & make you proud of your Great State again. Total Endorsement!”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom re-tweeted Trump’s tweet 50 minutes later, preceded by the words, “And we now go live to the White House at 11:53pm…”

