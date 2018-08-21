Trial begins for Navy veteran accused of abusing neighbor’s dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- The trial of an Oceanside man arrested for torturing three dogs and killing one opened Tuesday with prosecutors alleging 36-year-old David Herbert was terrorizing neighbors for at least two years.

Investigators say the former U.S. Navy sailor threw caustic materials on the dogs and broke into his next-door neighbors home to stab one of the animals. In another allegation, prosecutors say Herbert would take his neighbor's dogs in his car and then abandon them far away.

One neighbor says her therapy dog "Lala" was taken and never seen again.

The defendant fired his attorney and represented himself in opening statements.

“The dogs came on to my property and I drove them away ... I was in my car and did drive them away and I will tell you where I took it and I will tell you how that blood got in that car," Herbert said. "I didn't beat it with a baseball bat."

If Herbert is convicted on all counts, he faces 16 years behind bars.