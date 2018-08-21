Train derails prompting evacuations in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in San Bernardino Tuesday morning, officials said.

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in San Bernardino around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The incident occurred in the 7200 block of Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Twelve to 14 tanker cars rolled over, but no active leaks were discovered, KTLA reported. San Bernardino police officials are evacuating a nearby building as a precaution.

Cajon Boulevard in the area is closed during the investigation.

“There is no immediate threat to the area, this is for safety only at this point,” city officials tweeted.