Prosecutors meet in Orange County to update Golden State Killer case

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Authorities are expected to give an update on the Golden State Killer case Tuesday morning in Orange County, officials said.

Along with Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas, prosecutors from Contra Costa, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties are expected to be in attendance at the 11 a.m. news conference in Santa Ana, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Though details on what information will be discussed weren’t revealed ahead of the conference Tuesday, the inclusion of Contra Costa County in the criminal case would be a new development.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. faces 13 counts of murder in connection with a string of horrific crimes spanning the state in the 1970s and 1980s linked to a suspect dubbed the Golden State Killer. Prior to the slayings, the suspect was believed to have operated as the East Area Rapist, who raped dozens of women, including some in Contra Costa County.

